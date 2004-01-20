advertisement
Sales Gale

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Back in December, the Corporate Shrink offered some advice on coping with cold calls. In the blog Re:Invention today, sales coach Wendy Weiss offers her own cold-call tips and tactics. Among the list:

  • Make telephone calls
  • Make A LOT of telephone calls
  • Prepare
  • Practice
  • Start with less important leads
  • Stay calm
  • Your priorities and your prospects priorities are different
  • Some things are out of your control
  • Focus on rejection
  • Have fun

Fair enough, although I tend to agree with Dr. Sulkowicz’s comment that some things just don’t come naturally. Cold calling seems like a slightly old-school approach to selling. What do you think? Has cold calling’s temperature cooled? When is it most useful if it’s still productive? Take the Fast Company poll.

