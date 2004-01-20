Sales Gale

Back in December, the Corporate Shrink offered some advice on coping with cold calls. In the blog Re:Invention today, sales coach Wendy Weiss offers her own cold-call tips and tactics. Among the list:

Make telephone calls

Make A LOT of telephone calls

Prepare

Practice

Start with less important leads

Stay calm

Your priorities and your prospects priorities are different

Some things are out of your control

Focus on rejection

Have fun

Fair enough, although I tend to agree with Dr. Sulkowicz’s comment that some things just don’t come naturally. Cold calling seems like a slightly old-school approach to selling. What do you think? Has cold calling’s temperature cooled? When is it most useful if it’s still productive? Take the Fast Company poll.