Farewell! II

Did this week fly by? It seems like only yesterday Heath was tutoring Bev and me on the fine art of blogging. I was so proud to even learn a few words of a new language, html.

I had fun and learned a lot — from you, Bev, and from those who took the time and energy to comment or question or push back. I also have a number of new favorite links, thanks to FC Now!

So, it’s over and out. I plan to settle down now with a nice glass of Central California Coast wine and a great book I received at Xmas. If you love pianos or France or both, you might like The Piano Shop on the Left Bank, By Thad Carhart.

Happy weekend to all of you. Thanks Heath and FC for having us!