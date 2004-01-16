Well, the time has come – a farewell post. I’m closing the office early so that my family (retired rocket scientist-husband, fifteen-year old daughter, and part dalmation-part terrier dog) can get a good start on the road to Mammoth, about a five hour drive to great skiing. After a week of doing all my usual work, answering the usual email, and adding blogging, getting away for MLK weekend will feel wonderful. I like to read books about reducing stress and balance in life. I really like one by Eileen McDargh called Work for a Living and Still be Free to Live. Truthfully, I think that this balance stuff is still a lesson I need to learn. Sharon and I both advise others that if you want ityou have to go get it! We talk about getting creative. About the most creative I’ll get (and it’s actually not bad) is that I’ll take my laptop and type for the five hours up and the five hours back. In between I really will stop. Really!