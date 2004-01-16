Are We Having Fun Yet?

Sharon, last night you mentioned that one of your executive coaching clients admitted to being a sour-puss. Those weren’t your words, just my interpretation. You were coaching him about how to do some fun things with his team even though it wasnt easy for him. I just wanted to remind you of two books, one by Leslie Yerkes and one by Cindy Ventrice – you might even have them on your shelf. They both have great ideas.
There was a good article in Business 2.0 last spring that talked about bringing fun to call center service reps (now that seems hard to me). Seems like a manager at DirectTV wanted his reps to feel good, like more than headsetted phone drones. (What an image.) Anyway, the article is filled with ideas, most not too expensive either.
Misery IS optional.