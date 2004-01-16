100 Best Companies II

This month — the beginning of the year — certainly brought its share. Fortune published its 100 Best Companies to Work For Jan. 12, Forbes published its Best Managed Companies in America that same day, and BusinessWeek issued its special report on The Best & Worst Managers of the Year, huh, also on Jan. 12.

In our March issue — we figured you might have list fatique by now — we’ll announce this year’s winners of the Fast 50, Fast Company’s readers’ challenge. For the Fast 50, we turned to Fast Company readers and asked them to help us find uncompromising leaders, tireless innovators, turnaround artists, truth-tellers, trendsetters. We think you’ll be impressed — and inspired — by this roundup of readers who are fueled by courage, integrity, passion and a commitment to results.