Fortune has again come out with their annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” , and, as could be expected, the “Best Work Practices” presented for each company remind me of much of what we’ve been posting here all week.

For example, the new number one company, the jam/jelly maker J.E. Smucker, is credited with adhering “…to an extremely simple code of conduct set forth by their father and CEO number three, Paul Smucker: listen with your full attention, look for the good in others, have a sense of humor, and say ‘thank you’ for a job well done.” The article goes on to report that managers at Smucker “…have been known to serve celebratory barbecues after hitting new records, routinely thank people with lunches and gift certificates”, etc. And further, supporting what we’ve been talking about, is a quote from their director of marketing, who, “says she’s been thanked more in her two years at Smucker than she was at her nine years at Nestle, Kraft and P & G combined”.

For each of the 100 Best Companies, Fortune provides information such as the number of employees, revenues, percentage of minorities. percentage of women, turnover rate, average hours of professional training per year, and even number of applicants per year.

These companies obviously know something about taking care of their people. And everything they suggest their managers do is good advice on how we all need to treat each other as peers.