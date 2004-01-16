Strict Bosses

I just re-read your advice to Holly. I agree – sometimes, if the boss is toxic, you really do have to pick up and say, “enough is enough”. It made me think about the opposite; what makes for a good boss. I think we’ve touched on this here and there in the blogs that appear this week, and I guess it really is a very individual thing. What makes a good boss for one person doesnt even enter the list for someone else. I did see a survey on the subject, around National Boss’ Day a few months ago. It was done by HotJobs and they said 46% of those surveyed said a boss’ willingness to share responsibility and credit was the most important quality. 24% said it was the boss’ ability to act as a mentor. And respect for others opinions came in next. Here’s one point I thought was really interesting – 44% percent of respondents believed that bosses got stricter in the past year. Im a boss, too, and ya know, I think I did get stricter!