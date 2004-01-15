Cindy, thanks for that comment . You are so right – we can get energized by people and concepts. I think sometimes we forget that. I think we have to know all the things that give us that zip, that make us feel that “this is a great day” feeling. Or, in the spirit of this blog, to say “I LOVE IT”. I’ve been doing some work with an executive coach and recently we were talking about just this subject. She happens to be a great question-asker. She recently asked me if I closed my eyes and scanned my calendar, what events, projects, etc. would I say I looked forward to. (Hmmm, good question.) She also asked me if I were mixing my own “Love Potion No. 9” (I don’t know how old you are or if you remember that song), what would I put in it. For me, the important thing is opportunities to break bread with friends. It’s my job to build that into my schedule.

I think many people know what gives them energy, but don’t do much about building it into their schedule, into their work, or into their lives.

Richard Boyatzis, AnnieMc Kee and Daniel Goleman wrote a great article in HBR not to long ago, “Reawakening Your Passion for Work”. They talk about defining your principles for life, core values etc., and whether you live these values or just talk about them.

Richard Chang also did a great job with his book, The Passion Plan. So many great ideas in there as well.