Challenge and Motivate II

Don , it’s clear that you’ve hung out in the healthcare industry for some time. I completely agree with your comments about the importance of powerful, high-integrity, savvy leadership at the top. In over 20 years of OD work, I’ve never seen a major cultural shift or positive, large-scale organizational change occur without the vision and leadership of the CEO or divisional leader.

Having said that, I have seen powerful change happen within departments and for individual employees because of the excellence of a front-line leader. So, I say to team leaders, supervisors, managers on up — do what you can to engage your talent, regardless of the modeling you receive from the top. The payoff will be team members who want to work for you and who will bring their discretionary effort with them!