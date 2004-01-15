The State of Your… State

Stateline is a U.S.-based news service that offers politics and policy news on a state-by-state basis. Combining reportage of major state issues with articles from about 140 news sources, the service makes it easier to get a high-level view of how new policies might affect your business, business community, and industry. You can even do comparative analysis using Census and other data, comparing multiple state and national data on education, environment, healthcare, and taxes.