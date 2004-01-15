Invest in the Bull Market

Back in August, Fast Company contributing writer Seth Godin offered the free ebook What Should Google Do?. Previously, he self-published 99 Cows in conjunction with his Purple Cow project.

Now, we’re working with Seth again — this time to create a directory of people and organizations that can help you make a Purple Cow.

Bull Market will be a compendium of companies that can help you make things happen. It will highlight copywriters, brainstormers, newsletters, graphic designers, namers, logo designers, printers, jingle writers, and other people, teams, companies, and organizations that can help you be remarkable.

Fast Company readers get an early chance to be nominated. Inclusion in the book will be free; all you need to do is visit Bull Market to learn how you, your colleagues, partners, and suppliers can be included in the directory.