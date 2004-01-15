Survey, Shmurvey! II

Tom, I agree, and you make your point succinctly and well. But let me take it one step further, on your “trust” answer, for starters. I think there is more to “do” around trust than just the issue of executive compensation. And it is the specific ways to show trust that Sharon and I tried to write about in our previous book .

I want to turn you on to a site that Irv Rubin (a friend and one-time professor of mine) has – it’s called Temenos. (Temenos is a Greek word suggestive of a sacred grove where adults are free to play and learn as children.) Irv’s focus is all about building win-win relationships. In the October issue of his e-zine, he quotes a large study done in the UK that says “showing a genuine concern for people” was found to be the “single most important indicator of transformational leadership”. He then calls this statement “unstartling” (since common sense has taught us this for ages), and then he elaborates on specific things that leaders can do to show this concern…in other words, ways for leaders to gain trust.