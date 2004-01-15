PR Madness III

After sparking a minor hubbub with my criticism last week of Gillette ‘s PR tactics, I felt obliged to actually attend the company’s much-hyped event in Manhattan this morning.

Gillette’s news: The M3 Power, described by blades and razors division president Peter Hoffman as “an exciting new product, a major innovation for Mach 3 — a new system for men that delivers the best shave, and the best shaving experience.”

The M3 Power, fitted with a battery (from Gillette’s Duracell, natch) and tiny motor, delivers a pulsing action — which, Hoffman says, “stimulates whiskers up and away from the skin, so the blades cut in just one stroke.” Uh-huh. Plus, the blades are coated with a “thin uniform telomer” that doesn’t diminish with use. Plus, your face gets a gentle massage.

To my earlier comments — and to the comments they provoked: Was the original PR gambit worth the expense (and waste)? I gotta say, in the scheme of the shaving world, the M3 Power is a big deal, and it’s a franchise bet for Gillette. So it seems worth it to me to throw more than a little money at publicity that will influence the influencers (except, um, maybe the ones who take pot-shots).

The design of the event itself, and of the new product, were more or less in synch with the original pitch. The electric-green plexiglas of the invitation was echoed by accent lighting in the hotel ballroom and plexiglas covers on the giveaway notebooks — and by electric-green (“the color of high technology,” apparently) highlights on the razor. The message — this is about technology, and it’s a big deal — was reinforced at every turn.