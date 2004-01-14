Yesterday I got interviewed by someone who was doing a presentation on work satisfaction for his professional association, a group of people in the travel industry. He asked me if I thought the Gen Ys (those young ones) would stay longer. Actually, the research I’ve read says that they probably will. They are interested in finding the right social group at work, folks they can hang out with. They want to find the right spot, and will stay like the Matures (my age – old!) did… if they are treated well.

There certainly are a ton of books on the subject, and articles as well. A few good books that currently sit on my shelf are Bridging the Boomer/Xer Gap and Generations at Work

There was a good article in Business Week recently that talked about the plight of Gen Xrs. The article was appropriately titled, “For Gen X, It’s Paradise Lost”. One quote that stood out for me was, “My life has stopped, but I continue to age.” The young woman who said this is a Wharton School MBA who has worked for $8 per hour for Pottery Barn and $18 as a temp for a Wall Street firm. Another quote that stood out was, “…many Gen Xrs have now been flushed out of their first, second and third choice careers – and dumped firmly on the path of downward mobility.”

Carol Hymowitz wrote about the generations in “Baby Boomers Seek New Ways to Escape Career Claustrophobia”. She talks about the lack of advancement for this group leaving them “stuck in jobs they already have mastered years before they plan to retire.”

One of my favorite websites that shows some creativity around this whole issue is the Learning Cafe. Check out their ideas, especially this article.