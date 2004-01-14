You Down with GDP?

How’d I miss this the first time around? Several years ago, the king of Bhutan decreed that the country would no longer measure its economic wellbeing using the traditional Gross National Product. Instead, it would measure Gross National Happiness. A recent travel article in the Guardian indicates how this approach translates to economic development: To help support universal health care, the country’s health minister went on a sponsored walk across the country, soliciting donations from citizens and global leaders alike.
