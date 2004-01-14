Texters Anonymous

The Priory, a Betty Ford-like clinic in the UK has started treating obsessive SMS message senders. The first recorded SMS addict almost went bankrupt because of his 200-message-a-day habit, and some compulsive texters send SMS messages for seven hours daily — perhaps even developing repetitive strain injury.

The other day, a friend shared a story about working with a colleague on a project. Working in different offices, one email sent by my friend would prompt three or four in response, and the project kept expanding and changing each time my friend reached out to her colleague. How obsessive are you about your workplace communication? Do you have to forward every interesting email you receive? Do you need to reply to every email — even just to say “thanks”?