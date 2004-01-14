Demotivation Situation

The key is to try to hire upbeat, self-motivated people and to keep the number of bad apples and sour mouths out of your work groups. This is not easy to do, because people have their ups and downs and (after they’ve been on the job awhile) wear their feelings on their sleeves most of the time.

What this says about career management is that if you are naturally upbeat, you begin and end your career with a huge advantage over your competitors, colleagues, customers and suppliers who aren’t so lucky. Your challenge is to let your intellectual curiosity, skills, energy and ambition take you as far as you want to go, regardless of the unintentional and intentional obstacles others may try to create for you.