Demotivation Situation

In the FC Book Club online discussion, Donald Johnson makes an interesting point: While leaders can’t always motivate people, they can surely demotivate them.
The key is to try to hire upbeat, self-motivated people and to keep the number of bad apples and sour mouths out of your work groups. This is not easy to do, because people have their ups and downs and (after they’ve been on the job awhile) wear their feelings on their sleeves most of the time.
What this says about career management is that if you are naturally upbeat, you begin and end your career with a huge advantage over your competitors, colleagues, customers and suppliers who aren’t so lucky. Your challenge is to let your intellectual curiosity, skills, energy and ambition take you as far as you want to go, regardless of the unintentional and intentional obstacles others may try to create for you.
Johnson’s perspective on demotivation ties in with the chapter “Jerk: Work with One?” Beverly and Sharon suggest several ways to work around jerks — demotivators to the extreme:
- Alter Alter a negative situation; don’t try to change the person
- Accept Learn how to deal with what you can’t change; emphasize and recognize the positive
- Avoid Manage your schedule, projects, and activities so your paths seldom cross