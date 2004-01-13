I wonder how others feel about the New Year. Are we getting past the tough times? Are you feeling more optimistic about your organization or your opportunities?

If the answer is yes, what does that mean? Will you stay put? Jump ship?

If the answer is no, now what? Is there something you can do besides assuming a “bunker mentality” and waiting for the economy lights to come back on?

Of course Bev and I think their are many things you can do. In fact, that’s why we wrote the book Love It, Don’t Leave It.

So — what’s up with you? Jot us a note!