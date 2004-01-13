Blogging in General

I was surprised this morning, while pouring a cup of coffee, to see a segment on the Today show about blogging. Anyone catch it? Matt Lauer interviewed a psychologist about teenage blogging. She said that teenagers love this mechanism and find that it helps them talk to their peers in whole new ways and get ideas about how to handle tough times in their lives. She said teens report that it is very different than chat rooms where conversations take place – these seem to be more from the heart.