What’s the Payoff?

As I came into the office this morning, I realized I was thinking about the note Curt sent (Curt was the “Passion Catalyst” – remember?) Curt suggested there is something “in it” for companies to have employees who love their work. I wonder what you all see as “the payoff”? Those of you who manage or lead – is there really a payoff? Or is that just bunk? Comments?

There was an interesting article in the Harvard Business Review in September that linked employee engagement (loving your work) to customer satisfaction. . Check it out!

There was another article that made me raise my eyebrows – it was at CNN Money in November (sorry, the link is no longer “live”, but the article was called “I Quit”). It quoted a study that said that as soon as the economy takes an upturn, 8 out of 10 workers are going to be looking for new jobs! Wow! Now that alone sounds like a good reason for companies to think about whether or not their people love it…or hate it.

What do you think?