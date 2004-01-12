Well, Heath, glad you liked the t-shirts. And I’m glad my pal Sharon answered the “did you really see it?” question.

The t-shirt that is my favorite (and Sharon’s too, I think) is, “Please let me become the person my dog thinks I am”. We put it at the end of the “Dignity” chapter, but it could easily go with the “Jerk” chapter as well. One t-shirt that didn’t make the cut but also symbolizes the book is hanging in my closet right now – it says, simply, “Satisfied!” If we could manufacture it simply with a question mark, it might stand for a major question we ask in this book – are YOU satisfied with your work? Why not? And, bigger yet, what do YOU plan to do about it?

So, if you’re satisfied and worked hard to get and stay that way, here’s where you can find that t-shirt.

So, anyone out there, what keeps you satisfied? When your work satisfaction needle points to the lower numbers on the scale, what’s going on?