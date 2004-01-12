Wow, Curt: A “Passion Catalyst”

…I’ve always wanted to meet one of those. And I know a lot of folks (myself included) who could use one in our worklives every so often!

Thanks for your comments. You are so right that loving your work is an “incredible fuel source”. I don’t know anyone who can be successful and not be fueled by their work. It’s impossible to fake that!

I love that you said your five year plan came from your daydreams. Tapping into what energizes you is what it’s all about. Earlier today, I had a chance to catch up with a good friend and colleague, Dick Leider. Dick (part of the FC family) has written a number of books, most recently, Whistle While You Work . For those of you who don’t know it and want to find ways of tapping into those moments of inspiration, check it out!

I absolutely loved the statistic from the Blotnick study. In fact, I’m going to use it in a talk I’ll be giving soon to MBA Alums at UCLA (my alma mater) – do you mind? It is a great example of the connect between passion and wealth.

I’d love to see the corporate spin side too. It really isn’t off-topic. Our first book hit that side, and I think the two are definitely intertwined. In fact, if you see Ann’s comment earlier in this blog, she asks how you get your boss or company to care whether or not you love your job. So definitely, send it along. I have more on that topic myself.

Thanks Curt – let’s talk further.