How Do You Get Your Boss to Care?

Ann, you are lucky! You have no idea how many people Sharon and I have talked to who are absolutely the opposite. And you named the most important reasons WHY people do love their work. They love work where thay can learn, grown and be challenged (or as you say, your work “swings with every waking moment”). Check out our original study at “Why People Stay” — it might be interesting for you to see the top five responses across industries.

Your question was, “How do I get my boss to care?”. I’d say, you ASK. That’s the title of our first chapter in both our new book and our first book. You could, for example, take that boss to lunch and tell him why you love your job. That alone could make your boss’ day – imagine, an employee telling you WHY they love the work they do, instead of whining about what they don’t have. However, if your boss falls asleep over the chicken chow mein, you’ll know they’re bored, and maybe don’t care. BUT – maybe you’ll find the opposite. That your boss will listen, will pay attention, and will ask what else they can do to keep you loving that job. Are you game to try it?