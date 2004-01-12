T-Shirt Truths II

You know what it’s like when you’re walking down the street and the person in front of you has a T-shirt saying that is funny, or profound, or it fits your mood, and you say, “Boy, ain’t that the truth?” Well, Bev and I do that and decided to include a T-shirt truth in every chapter of Love It, Don’t Leave It , just to capture the essence of that chapter and its suggestions.

Did we really see them all? Sure — these and dozens more. We’ve lived a loooong time and have been to hundreds of airports, gyms, and coffee shops. (I admit we took artistic license once or twice regarding the actual sighting place.)

So many T-shirt truths didn’t make the cut, and the key reasons for that were that while many were true (and hilarious) — they were incredibly sarcastic, negative, or just didn’t quite fit the message of the chapter.

We’ve kept those sayings in a separate file, because who knows, we might use them in a sequel or even an upcoming speech. Here’s an example, “More Me. Less You. Okay?”

People now send us links to T-shirt sites (e.g. T-Shirt Sayings).

Who would’ve guessed?