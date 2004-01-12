One of the things that will strike readers upon first picking up January’s Readers’ Choice is the use of “T-shirt truths” throughout the book — 26 messages that help bolster the cases Beverly and Sharon make in Love It, Don’t Leave It. I’m only about 80 pages into the book, and already, several of the shirts have piqued my interest:
- Is that your final answer?
- Many people quit looking for work when they find a job.
- Fit happens.
While the inclusion of T-shirts the authors have seen in real life reminds me slightly of Abram Shalom Himelstein’s 100 T-Shirt Project, I’m curious: Did you two really see and document all of these shirts? What shirts didn’t make the cut?