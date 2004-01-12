Hello and Welcome

Thanks Bev for starting this ball rolling. I’m Sharon , the other half of the Bev and Sharon team. I’m excited about the opportunity to dialogue with you about the topics most near and dear to my heart. Those are workplace satisfaction, engagement and retention.

I invite you to ask us questions about your own workplace dilemmas, either as individual workers or as managers. As Bev mentioned, we study, write about and speak about how to “hang on” to your talent and how to get more of what you want, right where you are (without jumping ship or disengaging).

We’ll be here all week and hope to have some fun with you. So — ask away!