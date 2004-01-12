Ever notice that in business meetings in rooms with rectangular board room tables no one really gets settled until the perceived ‘leader’ arrives and selects a chair? And how at sit-down dinner parties everyone shuffles around and stays standing until the host signals in some way what the seating arrangement is, or that there isn’t one? And that some people prefer place cards at tables (and get dismayed at being told ‘sit anywhere you like’) where others rankle at being ‘told’ where to sit?

Dave goes on to share some of his meeting seating strategies, reminding me of some of our Meetings I Never Miss pieces. For example, executives at Ritz-Carlton have meetings in which the participants don’t sit down. “Employees need to know how to think on their feet to solve a problem,” says one senior VP of HR.

How do you sit strategically at meetings? How else does meeting room set up affect work in your organization?