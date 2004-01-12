After a Fashion

A recent photo essay by Karen Lehrman makes the case that fashion photography is on the decline — while practitioners of the past viewed themselves as workmen, today’s fashion photographers consider themselves artists in their own rights, further complicating the craft.

Yet artists are moving into fashion design themselves. Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami has designed a line of handbags for Louis Vuitton.

Creating culture for corporations is nothing new. In the ’80s, Gary Panter and Matt Groening considered a business-based art movement. But the fine line between creativity and commerce raises some interesting questions; among them, is corporate art radical or reactionary?