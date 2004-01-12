advertisement
The Company You Keep

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In her blog What’s Your Brand Mantra?, Jennifer Rice cites a quote from Peter Drucker that suggests that the goal of a company is to create customers. Rice goes on to question that approach and contends that the goal of a business should be to attract customers. Is this a semantic debate? Splitting hairs? Take the Fast Company poll.

