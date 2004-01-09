File Under: Bad Idea

LidRock, a company started by Jeffrey Arnold, one of the founders of WebMD, makes mini-CD’s that fit inside the plastic lids of soda cups. If you poke a straw through the lid, it’ll go through the hole in the middle of the disc. And if you’re a sloppy soda drinker, you might just end up with cola in your CD player.
Then there’s Headvertise, a Providence-based company that enlists college students to sport temporary tattoos advertising different companies and their products and services — on their foreheads. With eight clients and 64 headvertisers, the company has made putting prices on heads a fine art: $600 for five heads for one week.