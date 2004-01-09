advertisement
Stress Much?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The February issue of Men’s Journal features a list of the top 10 most stressful jobs, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Office clerk
  • Lawyer
  • Restaurant or hotel manager
  • Secretary
  • Claims investigator
  • Messenger
  • Bookkeeper
  • Truck driver
  • Cashier

The package also includes an item on one way you can “whip stress with one finger.” HeartMath’s Freeze-Framer is a computer application that measures your heart rhythms through a pulse monitor. Used by such leaders as Packard Bell’s former senior VP Dan Bishop, the program helps you visualize your heartbeat to calm down and stress less. Seems a bit steep at $300, but I guess peace of mind can come with a price.

