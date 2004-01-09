Stress Much?

The February issue of Men’s Journal features a list of the top 10 most stressful jobs, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Office clerk
- Lawyer
- Restaurant or hotel manager
- Secretary
- Claims investigator
- Messenger
- Bookkeeper
- Truck driver
- Cashier
The package also includes an item on one way you can “whip stress with one finger.” HeartMath’s Freeze-Framer is a computer application that measures your heart rhythms through a pulse monitor. Used by such leaders as Packard Bell’s former senior VP Dan Bishop, the program helps you visualize your heartbeat to calm down and stress less. Seems a bit steep at $300, but I guess peace of mind can come with a price.