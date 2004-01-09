Guest Hosts: Get What You Want at Work

Next week, starting Monday, Jan. 12, two special guest hosts will join contributors to FC Now to help expand the conversation about career development and leadership.

Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans co-authored January’s selection for the Fast Company Book Club, Love It, Don’t Leave It: 26 Ways to Get What You Want at Work. Kaye is founder and CEO of Career Systems International, a training, consulting, and product development company focusing on talent development. Jordan-Evans is president of the Jordan Evans Group, an executive coaching and leadership development firm.

Throughout the week, Kaye and Jordan-Evans will share ideas and insights that go beyond the pages of their new book. Drawing on their professional experiences, the two will offer tips, tactics, and strategies for claiming responsibility for your own workplace satisfaction.

I hope you’ll join us. Next week in FC Now.