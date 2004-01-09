advertisement
Trimming the Phat

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Hip-hop entrepreneur Russell Simmons sold his Phat Farm clothing empire to Kellwood for $140 million. The sale follows Liz Clairborne’s acquisition of urban brand Enyce last month. That deal went down for $114 million, and the urban lifestyle market has been valued at $10 billion.

