PR Madness II

Clearly, if the invitation’s goal was to attract attention and elicit buzz, it succeeded — but negative attention, initially. The invitation itself is quite cool — a fun idea — but seems a bit much for what it’s promoting. If the invitation’s goal was to mobilize people to the event, I’m not so sure it was a success. Still, FC Now reader Peter Davidson suggests we go to the event:

See if the actual event experience is consistent with the tone they set with the invitation. I’d be surprised if it is. This looks like some graphic designer who thinks they can win an award for their cool invite design. I suspect the actual event will be “text on paper.”

That brings up an interesting angle: managing expectations. For the invitation to truly work well, the event itself should have the same level of design and quality — or the mailing was so much overkill and dissonant in terms of branding.

And Theresa Quintanilla brings up one risk of innovation: “Can we get attention and respect at the same time?” Like Arkadi Kuhlmann said at RealTime Miami, “Some people love you. Some people hate you. There’s nothing like differentiation.”