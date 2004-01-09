Book Club Hopping

We’ve added a new element to the Fast Company Book Club. If you participate in a discussion group and send us a report on the discussion, we’ll consider it for inclusion in our new online collection of book reports.
In mid-December, employees of Achieve Healthcare in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, gathered with Bill George, author of the October Readers’ Choice Award selection Authentic Leadership, for a lively discussion of leadership, balance, and hierarchy. We offer a partial transcript of the conversation online.