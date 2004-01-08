Spirit at Work

FC Now reader Don Miller recommended that I take a look at a new article published by Strategy+Business . Klaus-Peter Gushurst, Munich-based vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton, offers “The New Leadership: Sober, Spirited, and Spiritual,” an essay that takes a two-pronged approach to leadership development.

Starting with the premise that the new leadership styled touted — and tested — during the new economy boom — are still valid and valuable, Gushurst suggests two newly important angles: spirit and sobriety.

You can’t be innovative and effective if you’re always at the mercy of your passions. Creative free spirits must also be productively guided by discipline, purpose, and accountability.

His comments remind me of Debra Meyerson’s thinking about practical radicals. What do you think is more important today: spirit or sobriety? Take the Fast Company poll.