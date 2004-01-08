Mission and (Tele)Vision

Reality TV is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Not only is Donald Trump himself involved in a planned program called “The Apprentice” in which 16 young entrepreneurs will compete over the course of 13 weeks to be hired to work at one of Trump’s companies, but TLC is working on “Now Who’s Boss,” an Americanized version of the show “Back to the Floor” in which heads of companies take on front-line work.
In March, Loews Hotel’s CEO Jonathan Tisch will appear on the show, working as a waiter. Shades of “The Restaurant,” perhaps, I’m sure it’ll be insightful to see what the leaders learn, whether their organizations change as a result of their experiences — and whether turnabout is fair play.