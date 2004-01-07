PR Madness

Here at Fast Company World Headquarters, we get a lot of mail from companies trying to get our attention. Sometimes, those efforts yield awkward results.

This morning, I received a slick, black padded envelope via Fedex’s priority overnight service. The sender, a public relations firm called Porter Novelli, has offices four blocks down the street.

Inside, I found a brushed aluminum box bearing Gillette’s familiar logo. And inside that, resting atop a raised rubber carpet, was a slab of quarter-inch, lime-green plexiglas. Printed on the slab was an invitation to “join us for breakfast as The Gillette Company unveils its latest innovation.”

The breakfast is January 15. Will I go? Dunno. But it does strike me that this PR gambit represents a striking waste of resources, natural and financial. I would have read an invitation on paper, honest. Then again, we’re talking about a company that produces … how many millions of disposable razors a year? This is just a few more chunks of plastic in the landfill.