Surl Scout Cookies

As Girl Scout Cookie season nears, the perennial young, female sellers of sweets can take advantage of a new sales training program that focuses on not taking “no” for an answer.

Organized by the Center for Sales Innovation at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, the program addresses potential customers who say no, those who claim they’ve already bought cookies, and people who say they can’t afford that box of thin mints.

Cookie sellers were coached to appeal to people’s patriotism: You don’t have to eat the cookies, you can donate them to troops overseas.

Soft skills? Meet the hard sell.