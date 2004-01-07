Going for the Goals

Organization is the hardest part of user experience work.

The big picture is the only picture.

Experience is bigger than Web usability.

Blogs are just content management systems.

Managing one’s bits is an increasingly essential skill.

The second idea hits me particularly hard today. Earlier this week, I was frustrated, focusing only on detail-oriented, repetitive task work. They say the devil’s in the details, and it’s true that details can bedevil you — but I could have used Mark’s advice Monday when I could see anything but the big picture.