Going for the Goals

In his Good Experience column today, Mark Hurst offers five design ideas worth considering in the new year:
- Organization is the hardest part of user experience work.
- The big picture is the only picture.
- Experience is bigger than Web usability.
- Blogs are just content management systems.
- Managing one’s bits is an increasingly essential skill.
The second idea hits me particularly hard today. Earlier this week, I was frustrated, focusing only on detail-oriented, repetitive task work. They say the devil’s in the details, and it’s true that details can bedevil you — but I could have used Mark’s advice Monday when I could see anything but the big picture.