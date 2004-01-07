advertisement
Going for the Goals

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In his Good Experience column today, Mark Hurst offers five design ideas worth considering in the new year:

  • Organization is the hardest part of user experience work.
  • The big picture is the only picture.
  • Experience is bigger than Web usability.
  • Blogs are just content management systems.
  • Managing one’s bits is an increasingly essential skill.

The second idea hits me particularly hard today. Earlier this week, I was frustrated, focusing only on detail-oriented, repetitive task work. They say the devil’s in the details, and it’s true that details can bedevil you — but I could have used Mark’s advice Monday when I could see anything but the big picture.

