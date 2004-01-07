advertisement
Marketing and the Metrics of Fear

Marketing and the Metrics of Fear

Today’s New York Sun features an interesting article by Ken Magill about the mad cow marketing battle. Citing several marketing campaigns launched by food-lobby groups, the piece considers the he said/she said efforts to “fan emotions” about the safety of beef.

Two of the more major players in the attempt to sway public opinion is the Center for Consumer Freedom, a pro-food-industry organization and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

In a back-page ad in this week’s U.S. News & World Report, the CCF aims to dispel supposed myths propagated by people and organizations such as PETA concerned about mad cow disease. Regardless of the growing fight for public opinion, a recent NDP Group survey found that 72% of respondents were concerned about mad cow disease (downside) — while 70% believe food bought at supermarkets is safe (upside).

