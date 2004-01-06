advertisement
Seems So Long Ago! II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Interestingly enough, one of the principals of The Globe recently hit my radar again recently. Following the company’s storied rise and fall. Edward Cespedes, once part of a turnaround team for Drkoop.com, and Michael Egan, founder of Alamo Rent a Car, are trying to revive the now-dead dotcom — as a VoIP business.

Voiceglo, which uses theglobe.com’s old domain name, offers digital voice communications services with either 28K or 56K dial-up or broadband Net access. Customers can use their existing home or office phones. The online history of the new organization dates back to the heady Globe.com days.

