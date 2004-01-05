I Don’t Like Spam! III

I’d hoped to start the new year with a more positively productive entry, but I’ve spent the last few hours cleaning up comment spam left in FC Now over the holiday. Seems that the mice will play while the cat is away. And I’m not done yet.

So it was appropriate that one of the non-spam communications I’ve received in recent days points to a recent white paper from Basex Inc.

“Spam E-mail and Its Impact on IT Spending and Productivity” is a 13-page report that runs through the history of spam, addresses the costs and impact of the practice, and offers some ideas of what can be done — all framing spam as Basex’s “technology of the year.”

A lot of the material in the paper has been covered before, but it resonated particularly strongly with me as I clean up my email in box — and FC Now’s comments. OK. Back to the spam.