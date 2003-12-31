advertisement
Happy Holidays! II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I cannot speak for my fellow FC Now contributors and teammates, but I do know that I’ll be out of the office — and offline — for the rest of the week. On behalf of the entire Fast Company team, happy new year! May 2K4 bring only the best in all things.

