Short-Lived Stores II

I emailed Russell Miller at Vacant to pass on the question. Here’s his response:

Vacant’s retail concept is a way to generate excitement in retail which has been long gone. We do test some products for brands, but mostly, we pick products very carefully that are ahead of their time — or items you will not find in the country or city we are open in. We carry something of interest to everyone, but mainly like to create inspiration for people visiting the store.

As far as buzz goes, there is definitely excitement when we open a store. We do not release our location until two days before the launch. Our store features press events, exhibitions, and launches every day during the one-month duration.