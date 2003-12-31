advertisement
Taking a (Taxi Cab) Stand

By Heath Row1 minute Read

RevoT is a Boston-area business that’s working to offer alternatives to the traditional taxi and train service to Logan Airport. Currently operating only two vehicles — Toyota Prius hybrids — the company aims to not only offer better service, but have a smaller environmental impact. Reports indicate that the fare is about one-third higher than a traditional taxi, but tips aren’t expected. Business travelers can make reservations between eight and 48 hours in advance.

