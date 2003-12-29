The Top 100 Lists of 2003

It’s that time of year again: List time. The top 10 this. The 25 best that. The most important events. The biggest stories. Now there’s a service that will make lists of the best, well, lists for you, your company, and your industry.
Special Issues tracks special issues, editorial calendars, and other content from industrial and trade magazines. The result is an expansive roundup of industry-specific best-of’s. Under the business and industry management category alone, the service offers almost 100 rankings looking at global marketers, corporate reputation, growth regions, the largest employers, and more.