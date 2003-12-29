My Way or the… Wi-Fi Way

In July, Charles Fishman took a look at how transportation and logistics companies are using GPS technology to better manage their businesses. In Saturday’s Chicago Tribune , Jeanette Borzo considers how long-haul trucking companies such as Crete Carrier and Flying J are using Wi-Fi technology to access directions and construction updates — and even upload photographs if they’re in an accident. Count semi drivers among the road warriors.

Now, truck stops are even adding Wi-Fi networks to their services. TravelCenters of America plans to add Wi-Fi to more than 150 stops in North America. And Truckstop.net currently offers 500 hotspots, which the company dubs “hotstops,” to drivers — and plans 3,000 more.

If you’re an active business traveler and you don’t find yourself near a Starbucks or, ahem, McDonalds, consider parking by a Citgo station for a spell. Pull over, log in, work on.

