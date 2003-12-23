Material Guilt

There’s a fascinating essay in the Los Angeles Times today on the guilt trip over the usual American buying binge during the holidays. Michael J. Silverstein of the Boston Consulting Group assures us that it’s okay to buy.

Guilt? Forget about it, he says, or more to the point: “Please. Exactly when was it that Americans cared nothing for material things? William Bradford of Plimoth Plantation fame owned a snappy red waistcoat. Thorstein Veblen coined the term ‘conspicuous consumption’ in 1899. And it’s not just us. People in every society, in every era, have treasured material goods.”

Silverstein, author of Trading Up, a book whose findings were the subject of a recent Fast Company story by Linda Tischler, says we need to make a distinction between what he calls “discerning consumption” and “blatant consumerism.”

The author thinks paying a premium for a gift of better design and function that also makes you feel good is discerning.

Trampling fellow consumers in line at Wal-Mart is out and out blatant consumerism.

Other examples: