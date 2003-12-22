I’m not even going to try to come up with a better subject line. Lucian James’s American Brandstand project has tracked brand-name references in Billboard Top 20 singles since January. Now that the year is coming to a close, James returns to offer some key findings. Some statistics:
- There were 82 different brands mentioned in the Billboard Top 20 in 2003.
- Of the 111 songs in the Billboard Top 20, 43 had brands in the lyrics
- The most mentioned brand: Mercedes Benz
- The artist who mentioned most brands – 50 Cent.
- Only one branded song was not connected to hip-hop or R&B… Good Charlotte’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
- The most amount of brands in a single week of the Billboard top 20 in 2003 was 47, on April 12th.
- The most brands crammed into one song… 14 — by Lil’ Kim in “The Jump Off.”
The analysis also considers the inclusion of lifestyle brands launched by musicians — a la Russell Simmons‘s Phat Farm — and announces the top 10 brands. To counter the trading up trend, there are also some surprising examples of trading down: Payless Shoe Source, K-Mart, U-Haul, and Cool Whip.